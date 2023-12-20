SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 288 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.