SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $247.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.29. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $251.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

