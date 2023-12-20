Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 103.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Sempra were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 13.9% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Sempra by 21.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Sempra Stock Up 0.3 %

SRE stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.