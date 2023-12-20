Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.97

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 3296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $501.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.28. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.14% and a negative net margin of 151.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,120,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,668,000 after purchasing an additional 161,315 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,415,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 121,955 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 236.6% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 205,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 149.3% in the second quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

See Also

