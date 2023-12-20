SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBOW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.97 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 45.05%. Equities research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis bought 2,500 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $79,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 65.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 116.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

