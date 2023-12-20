SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBOW. TheStreet cut SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.32.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.05). SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 45.05%. The company had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.97 million. Equities analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $79,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 144.4% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 60.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 46,855 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 50.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 92,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

