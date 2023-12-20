Single Point Partners LLC Buys New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after buying an additional 3,983,231 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.31. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
