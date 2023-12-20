Single Point Partners LLC Makes New $8.03 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,032,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 85,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.33.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

