Single Point Partners LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBC opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is -157.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on EBC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nancy Huntington Stager sold 18,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $222,872.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

