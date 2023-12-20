Single Point Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

