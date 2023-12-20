Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,539. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.85.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
