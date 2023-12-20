Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 268 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Boeing by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.50 and its 200 day moving average is $213.37. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $265.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.