Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $64,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6,666.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

