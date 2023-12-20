Sound Income Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,124 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $59.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.58.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

