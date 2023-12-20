Sound Income Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

