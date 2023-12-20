SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $113,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $42.22.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

