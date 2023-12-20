SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,499. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $166.06 and a 52-week high of $192.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.43.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

