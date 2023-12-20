SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,590,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,090 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 26.3% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $79,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $419,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPLG traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $55.91. 1,263,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,171. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.