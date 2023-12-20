SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

