SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.89 and a twelve month high of $40.45.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

