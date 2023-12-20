Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Trading 4.1% Higher

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.95 and last traded at $33.88. 188,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 660,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $4.29. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.30 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 49.01% and a return on equity of 20.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sphere Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPHR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,674,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

