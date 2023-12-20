Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Spin Master Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $29.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75.
Spin Master Company Profile
