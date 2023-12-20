Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

