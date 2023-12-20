SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 4,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $194.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.48 and a beta of 0.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.66 and a 52-week high of $196.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.41 and a 200 day moving average of $175.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.17.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $248,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,977 shares of company stock worth $8,387,186. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

