Spyre Therapeutics (SYRE) versus The Competition Financial Survey

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) is one of 999 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Spyre Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spyre Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spyre Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Spyre Therapeutics Competitors 5697 17585 43217 848 2.58

Spyre Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.32%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 75.22%. Given Spyre Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Spyre Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

39.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Spyre Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Spyre Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spyre Therapeutics $2.33 million -$83.82 million -0.22 Spyre Therapeutics Competitors $1.80 billion $223.52 million -2.27

Spyre Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Spyre Therapeutics. Spyre Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Spyre Therapeutics has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spyre Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.88, suggesting that their average share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spyre Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spyre Therapeutics -22,195.36% -132.05% -146.87% Spyre Therapeutics Competitors -1,955.42% -264.26% -30.89%

Summary

Spyre Therapeutics competitors beat Spyre Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease by combining antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches for patient selection. The company's pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting a4ß7, TL1A, and IL-23. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2023. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

