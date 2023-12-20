Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $175.40 million, a P/E ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.