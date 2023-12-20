Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.15

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$22.15 and last traded at C$22.18, with a volume of 35504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.69.
SCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.
In other news, Director Andrew Kim purchased 3,000 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,251.00. In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Andrew Kim acquired 3,000 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.42 per share, with a total value of C$67,251.00. Also, Director Cody Church acquired 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,080.00. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
