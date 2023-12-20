Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.15

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$22.15 and last traded at C$22.18, with a volume of 35504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCR

Strathcona Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Strathcona Resources

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.41. The company has a market cap of C$4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47.

In other news, Director Andrew Kim purchased 3,000 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,251.00. In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Andrew Kim acquired 3,000 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.42 per share, with a total value of C$67,251.00. Also, Director Cody Church acquired 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,080.00. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.