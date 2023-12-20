Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Hits $204.33 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $204.33 million and $52.69 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00003010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,232.93 or 0.05146102 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00098980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00021496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00024859 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,465,701 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.