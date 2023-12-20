Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0298 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Surge Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

ZPTAF opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

