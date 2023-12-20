Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0298 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Surge Energy Stock Up 3.3 %
ZPTAF opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07.
Surge Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Surge Energy
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- What should your portfolio look like in 2024?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- FuelCell Energy could be turning a corner
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.