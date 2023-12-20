T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,272,215.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,272,215.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,375 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

