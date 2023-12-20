TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.0 %

NKE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,378,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.41. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $186.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.