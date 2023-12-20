Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires 2,788 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VEU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.23. 1,054,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,131. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

