Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

RSP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844,578. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $158.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.78.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

