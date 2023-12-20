Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $4.93 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,076,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,669. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

