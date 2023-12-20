Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT raised its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $63.80. 4,584,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,337,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

