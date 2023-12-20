Terra (LUNA) Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $584.42 million and $101.15 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002061 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001821 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000979 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 609,541,266 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

