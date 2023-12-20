Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Hits $859.29 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $859.29 million and $23.10 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002054 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002244 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001821 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000973 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 985,170,143 coins and its circulating supply is 964,192,354 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

