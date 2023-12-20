The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 54.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.