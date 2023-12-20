The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Lessened by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,538 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 12.1% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $36,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,909,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $17,713,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KO opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $254.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,287 shares of company stock worth $14,370,541. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

