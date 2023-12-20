The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Increased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837,583 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,207 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 5.8% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $111,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

TD stock opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average is $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.7506 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.95%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

