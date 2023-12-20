The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,788,000 after buying an additional 2,487,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 370.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,711,000 after buying an additional 2,267,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $44,445,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 386.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,639 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy's Stock Up 0.3 %

WEN stock opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Wendy's Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $550.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.98 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 51.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $26.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy's

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wendy's Company Profile



The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

