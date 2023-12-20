Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,341,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,441,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $528.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

