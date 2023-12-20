Torah Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million (VP)

Torah Network (VP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Torah Network token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000773 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Torah Network has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. Torah Network has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $16,424.93 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Torah Network Token Profile

Torah Network launched on November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.33963387 USD and is up 23.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $18,643.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torah Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Torah Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

