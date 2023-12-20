Toro (NYSE:TTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Toro updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.87. Toro has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $117.66.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. TheStreet lowered Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

