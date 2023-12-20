Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,486 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,207,000 after acquiring an additional 395,289 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

