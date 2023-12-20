Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $3.78 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.15. 114,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2,048.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average of $132.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Consumer Edge raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Argus cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

