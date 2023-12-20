Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Constellation Brands by 440.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,626,000 after purchasing an additional 194,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $294,820,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE STZ traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.98 and a 200 day moving average of $249.37. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

