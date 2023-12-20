Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 278 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.4% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,373,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,794,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $223.00. 529,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,526. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.66. The stock has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

