Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,549 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

IBM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.44. 431,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.