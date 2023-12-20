Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.69. The company had a trading volume of 141,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,592. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

